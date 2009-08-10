NYTVF Announces Pilot Competition Selections

The New York Television Festival has pulled back the curtain on its independent pilot competition selections. Each year the NYTVF selects a slate of independently produced TV pilots, with winners in various categories (comedy, drama, unscripted) and at least one selection walking away with a development deal at Fox.

Previous pilots have been put into development by NBC, IFC, A&E, Versus and Sundance Channel.

The 2009 festival has 37 entries in various genres and includes some recognizable names, including Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, Ice-T, Tom Arnold, Jonathan Katz and Arrested Development’s Tony Hale.

Producers of the pilots are eligible to participate in the NYTVF fellowship program, which pairs them with established writers and producers such as Tom Fontana, Michael Davies and Mitchell Hurwitz.

The complete list of selections is available on the NYTVF website.