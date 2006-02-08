NYT Makes Online Video Push

The New York Times Company has signed a multi-year deal with Internet TV firm Brightcove to enable the distribution of broadband video content across all of the Times Company’s online properties, as well as the syndication of content to other sites.

The first NYT business to use the Brightcove service is About.com, which already offers more than 1.2 million pieces of original content, including Video Guide series on the Style, Home & Garden and Gadgets channels.

With Brightcove, About.com plans to continue to expand its library of "how to" video content to include consumer-submitted expert video content beginning in the first half of 2006.

"Brightcove gives us the ability to rapidly expand the amount of high-quality broadband video content we offer across our digital properties, and to easily syndicate selected content to Web affiliates, thereby making our consumer experience both richer and broader in reach, as well as financially attractive," said Martin Nisenholtz, senior vice president of digital operations, The New York Times Company.