NYI Offers VOD on TWC
Beginning Wednesday, Time Warner Cable customers will be able to access NY1 On Demand.
A full on-demand menu will be available on channel 1110, featuring news, sports and lifestyle stories, along with mainstay programs.
NY1 On Demand will be available to customers in New York and New Jersey.
