NYC Television Week Returns

NEW YORK — New York City Television Week is back next week, kicked off by the 28th annual Broadcasting & CableHall of Fame on Monday, Oct. 29, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Inductees include CBS’s Gayle King, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, ABC’s 20/20 and Charlie Collier, the AMC Networks executive who as of Thursday becomes Entertainment CEO at Fox.

Next up in the NYC TV Week calendar is 40 Under 40, an evening celebration of up-and-coming (and already established) leaders in the industry. That will take place at the Ascent Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, the TV Data Summit convenes at the Westin New York at Times Square, delivering insights on how data is transforming the TV industry in realms of audience measurement, ad buying and program scheduling, among other topics.

And on Thursday, Nov. 1, still at the Westin New York at Times Square, Advanced Advertising will take place along with the Next TV Summit. Advanced Advertising leads off with a discussion about reimagining the commercial break, featuring Shane Peros, managing director, global broadcast partner business solutions at Google, Laura Nathanson, executive vice president, Client and Audience Solutions at Disney-ABC Television Group and Dave Morris, executive VP, Advanced Advertising & Client Partnerships at CBS. The Next TV Summit, exploring the intersections of pay TV and over-the-top providers, includes among its speakers CuriosityStream (and Discovery) founder John Hendricks, T-Mobile’s Jeffrey Binder and NCTA: The Internet & Television Association president and CEO Michael Powell.

