NYC rescue redux on A&E

A special episode of NBC's Third Watch that paid tribute to New York City rescuer workers is getting a second run on A&E.

The special, which first aired on NBC on Oct. 15, will

run on A&E on Oct. 26.

A&E acquired off-net rights to the Third Watch last month and will begin airing it next fall.

The drama gives A&E a new high-profile show after Law & Order moves exclusively to TNT in August.

- Allison Romano