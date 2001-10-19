NYC rescue redux on A&E
An upcoming special episode of NBC's Third Watch paying tribute to New York City rescuer workers is getting a second run on A&E.
The special, which first aired on NBC on Oct. 15, will run on A&E on Oct. 26. A&E acquired off-net rights to the Third Watch last month and will begin airing it next fall.
The drama gives A&E a new high-profile show after Law & Order moves exclusively to TNT in August.
- Allison Romano
