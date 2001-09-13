NYC media blitzed by bomb threats
Media companies got swept up in the frenzy Thursday over bomb threats around New York City in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
CNN emptied its New York City bureau after workers in
another offce in the building became suspicious of a stranger.
Some Viacom employees were gripped in a near-panic by rumors of bomb threats, although no specific threat was made to their offices.
Viacom's Times Square headquarters were not evacuated.
A division of Rainbow Media cleared out it's midtown
Manhattan offices after police evacuated offices around Grand Central Station, which had been theatened by an anonymous caller.
New York City Police reported there were 90 bogus bomb threats to locations throughout New York City on Thursday, including Grand Central Station and Macy's department store.
- John M. Higgins
