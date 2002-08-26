NY1 sets ad-free coverage

New York 1 News, Time Warner Cable's local news service, has joined the ranks

of cable channels forgoing commercials for the 9/11 anniversary.

It will "go commercial-free for nearly two days, starting on Sept. 10."

Its live wall-to-wall coverage of events and memorials commemorating last

fall's terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center will represent the news

channel's "most comprehensive reporting of any story in its history," NY1 said

today.