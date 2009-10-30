NY1 Political Reporter Carter Benched

Cable news channel NY1 will have to cover next week's mayoral election in New York without ace political reporter Dominic Carter. Carter is taking an indefinite leave of absence following his assault trial, during which his wife Marilyn testified that she was beaten by her husband.

"As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we took appropriate action," says NY1 Senior V.P./General Manager Steve Paulus in a statement. "Dominic will not be appearing on NY1 and has taken an indefinite leave of absence."

NY1 is owned by Time Warner Cable.

Carter has been a fixture in New York politics since NY1 launched in 1992. In 2007, he authored No Momma's Boy: How I Let Go of My Past and Embraced My Future. The book was about abuse he suffered as a child, and his search to unearth information about his late mother Laverne's struggles with mental illness.