NY1 Plans 15 th -Anniversary Programming

New York 1 News is planning a series of specials to commemorate the Time Warner-owned news network’s 15th anniversary.

The programming will begin Friday with NY1 The Beginning, which will take a look at how and why the station got started. On Saturday, the network will air NY1 The Impact, which will focus on the station’s relevance to New Yorkers. And Sunday, NY1 will air NY1 The Highlights, which will feature some of the most memorable moments from the past 15 years, from senatorial debates to coverage of the West Village Halloween parade.

Each month, beginning in September and running through November 2008, NY1 will air a one-hour special called NY1 Making History, each one highlighting the network’s coverage of a specific year. The series begins this Friday at 9 p.m. with the years 1992-93.

The specials will then run Fridays at 10 p.m. as follows: 1994 (Oct. 26), 1995 (Nov. 23), 1996 (Dec. 14), 1997 (Jan. 25), 1998 (Feb. 22), 1999 (March 28), 2000 (April 25), 2001 (May 30), 2002 (June 27), 2003 (July 25), 2004 (Aug. 15), 2005 (Sept. 26), 2006 (Oct. 24) and 2007 (Nov. 28).