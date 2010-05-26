NY1 iPhone App Invites New Yorkers to Break News

New York cable news outfit NY1/NY1 Noticias has launched a free iPhone app that provides users with high-quality video, and further invites them to take part in the newsgathering process in DMA No. 1. The apps, which work for the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, are available at the iTunes store. They offer access to full text and exclusive video content from the news channels, which are owned by Time Warner Cable.

A key feature of the apps is the “report” function, which allows users to send news tips, video, and photos directly to the news channels.

“NY1 and NY1 Noticias’ apps, similar to our news product, allow users to watch news at their convenience,” said NY1 General Manager Steve Paulus. “Now, we’re opening the door so more people can put us in their pockets and learn what is happening throughout New York City whenever they want, and we’ve done so while preserving the same rich color and brand design viewers associate with our news channels.



NY1 will roll out apps for other mobile devices later this year.