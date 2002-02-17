NY1 installs robotic 'Ground Zero' cam
Faced with having to pay in the neighborhood of $500 per day for pictures from
a pool camera trained on the World Trade Center cleanup operation, Time Warner
Cable's New York 1 News has decided to go it alone.
NY1 found a sublet in a building overlooking the site.
The previous tenants had been moving in on the morning of Sept. 11, but they were
too shaken by events to complete the move.
Enter NY1, which now pays the rent -- about $2,500 per month -- and which installed a fiber
connection and robotic camera that gets it exclusive shots for a lot
less.
