Trending

NY1 elects wall-to-wall coverage

By

Cable news network New York 1 News plans to blanket the Big Apple Tuesday, reporting
on voter turnout and providing live shots of key political figures voting, the
network said.

NY1 will then go wall-to-wall in the evening with analysis, exit polls and
results.

Anchors Roma Torre and Lewis Dodley will host from NY1's studios in the
Chelsea Market.