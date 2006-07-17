NY TV Festival Looking For Outside Pitches

New York is looking for pitchers with their best stuff, but they don't have to be Yankees so long as they have met the criteria.

Taking a page from NATPE the annual NATPE pitch-a-thon, the New York Television Fesitival, a venue for independent TV production, is soliciting online ideas for its first series pitch contest.

The contest is open to anybody anywhere in the world to submit an idea, with 50 semifinalists put on the Web for surfers to vote on. From that group, 10 finalists will be given a chance to pitch their idea live to a panel of celebs and execs during the 2006 festival.

Submissions must be one-minute video pitches, uploaded by Aug. 4 at http:www.nytvf.com/mytvshow.htm.

The winner will have to bring along a shoestring given the budget alloted for the grand prize: an $8,000 development deal with the Independent Film Channel for a pilot.

The second annual festival will be held Sept. 12-17 in Manhattan.