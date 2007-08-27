NY Television Festival to Screen NBC's Chuck and Comedy Short Cuts

The New York Television Festival (NYTVF) will offer a preview of the new comedy-action series Chuck and a screening of NBC's Comedy Short Cuts film series, to be hosted by cast members of 30 Rock. The festival and NBC announced the events today.



"We are thrilled to be working again with NBC and are excited to debut a terrific new show like Chuck during the Premiere Week screening series," said NYTVF Founder Terence Gray. "The NYTVF is proud to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists, and NBC Comedy Short Cuts is a terrific program spotlighting some very talented writers and producers. It is a perfect fit for the Festival."



Set for Friday, September 7, 9 pm, at New World Stages in Manhattan, the Chuck screening is part of NYTVF's Premiere Week screening series, now in its second year. The show follows the adventures of Chuck Bartowski, a computer geek forced suddenly into a life of subterfuge and secret-agentry after becoming privy to government secrets via subliminal email codes.



The Comedy Short Cuts screening, at 7 p.m. on September 6, is part of NBC Universal's diversity initiative, with independent films acted, written, and produced by culturally diverse teams. Expected to host are Lonny Ross, Katrina Bowden, Keith Powell, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander, Scott Adsit and Tracy Morgan of NBC's 30 Rock.



Both events are free and open to the public, but require ticket RSVPs on the NYTVF Web site.