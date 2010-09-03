NY Nonstop Shows Get WNBC Premiere
For the first time
since the digital channel NY Nonstop launched in March 2009, some Nonstop
programs will run on the mother channel, WNBC, from Sept. 7-10.
The shows, including Talk Stoop, Thread NY and Nonstop Foodies,
will run from 2 to 4 p.m. during those four days. WNBC is taking advantage of a
lull in the schedule, when some syndicated shows have ended and the new season
is yet to begin.
"It's a great
opportunity during a dark week between syndicated products," says WNBC VP of
News Susan Sullivan. "We thought, why not take advantage of it?"
WNBC is the lone NBC
Local Media outlet with a Nonstop digital channel, though the group does plan
to expand the concept. KNBC may be the next to launch.
Former WNBC President/General
Manager Tom O'Brien was running the Nonstop division for a short stint, untilhe moved to CNBC last month.
WNBC began promoting
the Nonstop shows' channel 4 debut this week. Anchor David Ushery will serve as
host of the Nonstop block on WNBC.
