NY Nonstop Shows Get WNBC Premiere

For the first time

since the digital channel NY Nonstop launched in March 2009, some Nonstop

programs will run on the mother channel, WNBC, from Sept. 7-10.

The shows, including Talk Stoop, Thread NY and Nonstop Foodies,

will run from 2 to 4 p.m. during those four days. WNBC is taking advantage of a

lull in the schedule, when some syndicated shows have ended and the new season

is yet to begin.

"It's a great

opportunity during a dark week between syndicated products," says WNBC VP of

News Susan Sullivan. "We thought, why not take advantage of it?"

WNBC is the lone NBC

Local Media outlet with a Nonstop digital channel, though the group does plan

to expand the concept. KNBC may be the next to launch.

Former WNBC President/General

Manager Tom O'Brien was running the Nonstop division for a short stint, untilhe moved to CNBC last month.

WNBC began promoting

the Nonstop shows' channel 4 debut this week. Anchor David Ushery will serve as

host of the Nonstop block on WNBC.