N.Y. noncoms may get state help for digital

New York's state legislature may be willing to go into debt to help

convert the state's nine public-television stations to digital.

A bill that would pay up to $30 million of the conversion -- estimated at

about 25 percent -- was introduced with bipartisan support.

Steuben County Republican Sen. John Kuhl Jr., a principal sponsor of a bill

that would have the state use bonds to cover its contributions -- with state

funds stretched since Sept. 11 -- said, 'We want to extend support to the PBS

stations and their educational efforts, but we currently don't have $30 million.

This is a one-time kind of expense.'

Kuhl said he believes the bill has a good chance of

passing.