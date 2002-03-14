N.Y. noncoms may get state help for digital
New York's state legislature may be willing to go into debt to help
convert the state's nine public-television stations to digital.
A bill that would pay up to $30 million of the conversion -- estimated at
about 25 percent -- was introduced with bipartisan support.
Steuben County Republican Sen. John Kuhl Jr., a principal sponsor of a bill
that would have the state use bonds to cover its contributions -- with state
funds stretched since Sept. 11 -- said, 'We want to extend support to the PBS
stations and their educational efforts, but we currently don't have $30 million.
This is a one-time kind of expense.'
Kuhl said he believes the bill has a good chance of
passing.
