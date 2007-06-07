NY Broadcasters Toast Walters

ABC News icon Barbara Walters was named 2007 Broadcaster of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association. She’ll be honored June 25 at NYSBA’s Awards For Excellence in Broadcasting banquet in Bolton Landing, New York.

"I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Barbara Walters to receive the NYSBA’s highest accolade," says NYSBA President Joseph A. Reilly. "She is a living legend and icon in the broadcast industry."

In addition to her work at ABC News, Walters is co-host and executive producer of The View.