N.Y. Bar hosts media forum

The Association of the Bar of the City of New York is hosting a May 5 panel

discussion on the Federal Communications Commission's media-ownership review.

The panel: former FCC commissioner Susan Ness; Stuart Beck, Granite

Broadcasting Corp.; C. Edwin Baker, author of Media, Markets and Democracy; Andrew Jay

Schwartzman, Media Access Project president; John Sturm, president and CEO,

Newspaper Association of America; and Lawrence Tu, NBC.

Harry A. Jessell, editor in chief of Broadcasting & Cable, will

moderate the two-hour session, set for 7 p.m. at the association's headquarters

at 42 West 44th St. in New York.

The contact is David Schultz: 212-878-8266.