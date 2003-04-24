Trending

N.Y. Bar hosts media forum



The Association of the Bar of the City of New York is hosting a May 5 panel
discussion on the Federal Communications Commission's media-ownership review.

The panel: former FCC commissioner Susan Ness; Stuart Beck, Granite
Broadcasting Corp.; C. Edwin Baker, author of Media, Markets and Democracy; Andrew Jay
Schwartzman, Media Access Project president; John Sturm, president and CEO,
Newspaper Association of America; and Lawrence Tu, NBC.

Harry A. Jessell, editor in chief of Broadcasting & Cable, will
moderate the two-hour session, set for 7 p.m. at the association's headquarters
at 42 West 44th St. in New York.

The contact is David Schultz: 212-878-8266.