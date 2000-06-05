NxtWave gets more funding
DTV demodulator chip manufacturer NxtWave Communications has raised $15 million in additional venture capital from its third equity round.
The Langhorne, Pa.-based company, which has developed an 8-VSB demodulation chip aimed at fighting multipath interference, raised $3 million in initial financing in 1996 and $13.6 million in a second round last September.
Previous investors participating in the latest round: Anadigics Inc., Blue Rock Capital, Dimensional Partners, Intel Capital, Oak Investment Partners, Pequot Venture Partners, PS Capital Ventures, Venture First Associates and Whitney & Co. New investors are C.E. Unterberg Towbin Capital Partners, Mitsubishi International Corp., MC Capital Inc. and MC Silicon Valley Inc.
