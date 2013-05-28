Nurse Named WKBW Buffalo GM

Michael Nurse has been named president and general manager at WKBW Buffalo, elevated from his role as station manager and vice president of sales for the past 11 years. Granite Broadcasting owns WKBW, an ABC affiliate. He starts July 1 and succeeds Bill Ransom, who announced his retirement.

"For nearly 30 years, Michael has proven himself to be an experienced manager and industry leader," said Duane Lammers, Granite COO. "He is a seasoned broadcast executive that embodies Granite's commitment to the communities we serve. With a deep knowledge of the greater Buffalo market and our operations, he is the ideal person to lead WKBW."

Nurse has been a general manager in Boston and Washington, D.C. He began his career at WRKO-AM in Boston. "I am proud and honored to have been named general manager and look forward to continuing to work with the great team at WKBW, as we serve the Buffalo community in which we all work and live. For the last 11 years, my family and I have called Western New York our home and I look forward to showcasing the great things happening in the region."