Numbers May Not Add Up for Kids

When new CBS crime drama Numbers debuts Sunday, Jan. 23, the network will precede the episode with a warning to parents that they should exercise discretion in allowing children to watch the show because of violent content.

Why the extra warning?

The drama is about a team of crime-solving brothers -- an FBI agent and his brother, a mathematician who uses equations to help solve crimes. In the pilot, the two work on a case involving a serial killer who brands his victims and rapes them before murdering them.

The show's producers say that future episodes will deal with other types of crime and won't be as violent as the pilot.

Another reason may be that, although the show airs at 10 p.m. on Sunday, it's lead-in is the AFC football championship game, which could deliver an audience of sports fan families of all ages watching together.

