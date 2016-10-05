NTSB: Mechanical Failure Caused KOMO Seattle Chopper Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is citing equipment failure in the 2014 KOMO Seattle chopper crash that killed the pilot and a photographer and critically injured a man on the ground.

In a report issued Tuesday, the NTSB determined that the accident occurred due to a lack of hydraulic boost to the chopper’s tail and main rotor, which makes them uncontrollable.

The safety board, however, could not determine the reason why the hydraulic boost loss occurred in the first place—the damage to the helicopter was too extensive and there was no flight recorder.

You can read the report here.