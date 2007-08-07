NTIA DTV Expo Lines Up 'Big Three' Association Chiefs

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration lined up the heads of the major broadcasting, cable and consumer-electronics associations as speakers at a Sept. 25 Digital TV Expo.





The meeting is meant to give government and industry -- more than one-dozen are lined up -- a chance to showcase their DTV-transition-education efforts.





Already lined up to speak at the expo -- which will feature a couple of panel discussions and questions from the public -- are Kyle McSlarrow, president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association; David Rehr, president of the National Association of Broadcasters; and Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association, as well as American Library Association president Loriene Roy.