NTIA Beginning Meetings on How to Administer Broadband Grants Next Week

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration will begin holding meetings March 2 on how to administer the billions for broadband grants the government has set aside to help spur the ubiquitous rollout of Internet service.

That money was set aside in both the economic stimulus package that was signed into law last week, and separately in the Broadband Data Services Improvement Act.

NTIA said it was inviting all interested parties to schedule a meeting. Those would include cable and telco networks looking to get a piece of the broadband grant action.

NTIA, the USDA and the FCC will all be involved in deciding who gets the broadband grant money and where it will go.