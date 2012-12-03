NRJ TV Closes on WGCB Harrisburg

NRJ TV RL has closed on its acquisition of WGCB

Harrisburg-Lancaster for $9 million. Red Lion Broadcasting sold the station,

which airs Me-TV entertainment programming in DMA No. 43.





Patrick Communications brokered the deal on behalf of Red

Lion.





The station, whose call letters originally stood for God,

Christ and the Bible, pulled in an estimated $2 million in 2011, according to

BIA/Kelsey. It was formerly owned by the John Norris estate.