NRJ TV Closes on WGCB Harrisburg
NRJ TV RL has closed on its acquisition of WGCB
Harrisburg-Lancaster for $9 million. Red Lion Broadcasting sold the station,
which airs Me-TV entertainment programming in DMA No. 43.
Patrick Communications brokered the deal on behalf of Red
Lion.
The station, whose call letters originally stood for God,
Christ and the Bible, pulled in an estimated $2 million in 2011, according to
BIA/Kelsey. It was formerly owned by the John Norris estate.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.