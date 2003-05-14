NRA dead-set against media dereg

Tuesday it was a bloc of Senate Commerce Committee Republicans. Now the

GOP-friendly National Rifle Association is coming out against media

deregulation, a pet project of the party.

In a bulletin titled "Media Monopoly Alert," NRA executive vice president

Wayne LaPierre is asking members to call on the Federal Communication Commission

to stop its planned relaxation of broadcast-ownership rules.

"DO THIS TODAY for the sake of your Second Amendment rights," the

missive pleads.

The NRA asserts that strict limits on media concentration are needed to

prevent "gun-hating giants like AOL Time Warner [Inc.], Viacom [Inc.]/CBS and [The Walt] Disney [Co.]/ABC from

silencing your NRA when we've needed to take our message directly to the

American people."

As evidence, LaPierre noted that the three biggest broadcast networks refused

to air a 1992 public-service announcement thanking American military personnel following the first Gulf

War even though the message didn't mention firearms or the Second Amendment.

The alert didn't mention Fox, which is also seeking deregulation of ownership

limits and employs largely conservative commentators who sometimes criticize gun

control.