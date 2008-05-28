NPR’s Martin Joins ABC

ABC tapped National Public Radio for reporting talent in Washington, D.C.

Rachel Martin, co-host of NPR's morning newscast, Bryant Park Project, is joining the network in July as a general assignment reporter, based in the Washington bureau.

“Rachel joins ABC News with an extensive and versatile career covering some of the biggest stories of the last few years from abroad and at home,” ABC News president David Westin said of the new hire. “Her wide range of experience overseas will be a tremendous asset to the news division. We enthusiastically look forward to adding her to our reporting team in the Washington bureau.”

She began her career as a producer at noncommercial KQED radio in San Francisco.