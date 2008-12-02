NPF Gives 2008 Sol Taishoff Award to Charles Gibson.
The National Press Foundation (NPR) has awarded the 2008 Sol Taishoff Award to ABC World News anchor Charles Gibson.
The award, for distinguished contributions to broadcast journalism, will be presented Feb. 10 at NPF's annual dinner in Washington.
Gibson boasts a 40-year-plus journalism career, the last 33 with ABC.
The award is named after the late co-founder of Broadcasting & Cable magazine.
Taishoff was a member of the board of directors of NPF.
Past winners include Tim Russert, Dan Rather, Bob Schieffer, Gwen Ifill and Gordon Peterson.
