Now that's a sweeps stunt
Taking a page from American Idol: Search for a Superstar and Star Search, Warner Bros.
Domestic Television Distribution's syndicated talker, The Caroline Rhea
Show, is adding a talent-hunt segment for November sweeps.
Would-be stars can submit a three-minute video or attend casting calls in
selected cities hosted by Rhea.
Nine finalists will be selected, who will then get to perform on the show's
"Now That's Talent" segment, with viewers voting on the victor.
The winner will get a new Dodge Durango and the opportunity to open for
Rhea's stand-up act in the winner's hometown, with proceeds from the event
going to a charity of the winner's choice.
