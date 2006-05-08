Now Playing On Tivo: Ads

Digital video recorder supplier TiVo has introduced a new ad search product, called 'TiVo Product Watch,' which allows TiVo users to create searches based on products they are interested in and select advertising content, ranging from one minute to 60 minutes, that is then delivered directly to the “Now Playing” section of the TiVo service.

TiVo says that Product Watch offers advertisers a new way to deliver targeted, relevant ad content that spans five different product categories including automotive, entertainment, financial, lifestyles, and travel and leisure. TiVo says that 70 advertisers and 100 leading brands are participating in the Product Watch launch, with General Motors, Sony Pictures, Lending Tree, and Kraft Foods included as premium advertisers. Content ranges from cooking demonstrations from Kraft Foods to behind-the-scenes movie trailers from Sony Pictures

At launch, media buying agencies Starcom MediaVest Group, MindShare, Cmedia, BrightLine Partners, Interpublic Group, OMD, and The Richards Group partnered with TiVo to help recruit advertisers and develop pricing. These agencies, along with Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, provided advice concerning the product and its pricing model, which will be based on a cost per download and set-up fee.