Now playing: Mickey vs. the giant
In this information age, it seems almostlow-techthat Disney's Preston Padden is using a videotape to make his case against the AOL-Time Warner merger. Shouldn't he be e-mailing congressional and FCC staffers a video link they can watch on their RealPlayer?
Never mind. Last week, Padden brought out the latest weapon in a growing arsenal he's using to fight the proposed marriage of AOL and Time Warner: a fairly lengthy video that articulates the many conditions Disney would like to see the government attach to approval of the AOL-Time Warner deal.
Included in the package is the opening screen of a faux electronic program guide projecting what Disney content might look like in AOL-Time Warner's broadband world: Disney content marginalized and overwhelmed by AOL ads, logos and links and restricted to the Internet's slowest traffic lanes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.