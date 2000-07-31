Now playing: Mickey vs. the giant

In this information age, it seems almostlow-techthat Disney's Preston Padden is using a videotape to make his case against the AOL-Time Warner merger. Shouldn't he be e-mailing congressional and FCC staffers a video link they can watch on their RealPlayer?

Never mind. Last week, Padden brought out the latest weapon in a growing arsenal he's using to fight the proposed marriage of AOL and Time Warner: a fairly lengthy video that articulates the many conditions Disney would like to see the government attach to approval of the AOL-Time Warner deal.

Included in the package is the opening screen of a faux electronic program guide projecting what Disney content might look like in AOL-Time Warner's broadband world: Disney content marginalized and overwhelmed by AOL ads, logos and links and restricted to the Internet's slowest traffic lanes.