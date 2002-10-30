NOW calls out nets on women

NBC's The West Wing and Law & Order, CBS' Judging

Amy and UPN's Girlfriends portray women as 'smart, resourceful and in

charge,' while shows such as NBC's Fear Factor, ABC's The Bachelor

and The Drew Carey Show and UPN's WWE Smackdown! show women as objects to be 'ogled, used

and demeaned,' according to the National Organization for Women's third annual

feminist report on prime time television.

While the Washington, D.C.-based organization had many positive things to say

about many shows, it also believes much could be improved on network television

in terms of reflecting real American women.

'The networks clearly feel little responsibility for what they put on the air,

as long as it brings in advertising revenue,' the report said.

'The corporations who manufacture products favor targeting viewers ages 18

through 34, so that's the type of content we all get. It doesn't matter that 64

percent of prime time viewers on an average night are 35 or older.'

NOW hired field analysts to review a night of a network's regularly scheduled

prime time programming, for a total of 107 prime time shows, and then to fill out a

diary about the shows they watched.

The analysts responded to specific criteria, such as gender omposition and

diversity, violence, sexual exploitation and social responsibility. The NOW

Foundation compiled the results, assigning a score to each show and then using

these scores to grade the networks in each of the four categories.

Overall, CBS appeared to be the most responsible network from NOW's point of

view, winning high marks in all categories.

In gender composition, UPN and CBS had the highest scores, while ABC and Fox

had the lowest.

In violence, CBS and The WB Television Network were graded to have the least violence, while Fox and

NBC had the most.

CBS and NBC showed the least amount of sexual exploitation of women, while

UPN and The WB showed the most, according to the report.

Finally, CBS scored the highest on social responsibility,

with the other five networks 'far behind,' NOW said.