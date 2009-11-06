Nov. 9-15: 'Gossip Girl's' Controversial Episode, 'Sesame Street' Turns 40, Veteran's Day And More...

Monday, Nov. 9

Dish Network (12 p.m. ET), Gray Television (1 p.m. ET) and Liberty Media Corporation (11:30 a.m. ET) will all have their earnings calls. Webcasts and dial-in info are available on the companies' Websites. After a long Monday, spice up your night (and put the kiddies to bed) and tune in for the much-hyped Gossip Girl “threesome” episode at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Honor Big Bird, Elmo, The Cookie Monster and more by tuning in for the 40th season premiere of the classic children’s series Sesame Street with special guest stars such as First Lady Michelle Obama on PBS. Later, come check out another classic -- David Letterman's right-hand man, Paul Shaffer.Glenn Close, star of FX's Damages, will be interviewing Shaffer at 8 p.m. at the 92Y in NYC.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Start the day off with Nextar's earnings call at 10 a.m. ET. For the evening, in honor of Veteran’s Day, catch the premiere of Apocolypse: The Second World War-- a six-part series, narrated by Martin Sheen, featuring never-before-seen civilian footage from World War II, at 8 p.m. on Smithsonian Channel.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Vivendi (6 p.m. CET) and Walt Disney (4:01 p.m. ET) will have their earnings calls. Also, Check out the Nickelodeon Research Symposium -- “The Family GPS” -- at 9:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif to explore such topics as the narrowing of the generation gap and the effect of the economy on the family unit.

Friday, Nov. 13

Vampire enthusiasts, come to the Dark Shadows at Twilight: A Paley Center Vampire Weekend event starting with a screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reunion at 2 p.m. at the Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Attention Cougars! If you’ve missed any episodes of ABC’s new comedy series Cougar Town, be sure to tune in for the marathon beginning at 5 p.m. on SoapNet.