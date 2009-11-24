Nov. 30-Dec. 4: B&C Next-Gen Television Delivery Webcast, USA's Characters Unite Town Hall, 'Army Wives' Marathon And More...
Monday, Nov. 30
Catch an encore screening of The Dog Who Saved Christmas starring Dean Cain -- ABC Family’s newest holiday movie as part of its 25 Days of Christmas -- at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Join the Next-Generation Television Delivery Free Live Webcast moderated by B&C Senior Editor, Technology Glen Dickson at 2 p.m. ET. Panelists include HBO’s Craig Cuttner, Tandberg’s Matthew Goldman, ABC’s Richard Wolf and CBS’ Bob Seidel. Register at broadcastingcable.com/nextgenerationdelivery. Later, get in the holiday spirit at Discovery Communications’ annual holiday gathering at 6:30 p.m. at The Campbell Apartment at the Grand Central Terminal in NYC.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Tom Brokaw moderates USA’s Characters Unite National Town Hall -- focusing on strengthening differences to become more united -- at the Newseum in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. with such panelists as Politico’s Mike Allen and musician Jon Bon Jovi.
Thursday, Dec. 3
See star of NBC’s Community Chevy Chase in one of his groundbreaking roles in the classic holiday comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on AMC at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
Catch a mini-marathon of the top three episodes of season three of Army Wives (voted on by viewers) on Lifetime at 8 p.m.
