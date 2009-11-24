Trending

Nov. 30-Dec. 4: B&C Next-Gen Television Delivery Webcast, USA's Characters Unite Town Hall, 'Army Wives' Marathon And More...

By

Monday, Nov. 30
Catch an encore screening of The Dog Who Saved Christmas starring Dean Cain -- ABC Family’s newest holiday movie as part of its 25 Days of Christmas -- at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1
Join the Next-Generation Television Delivery Free Live Webcast moderated by B&C Senior Editor, Technology Glen Dickson at 2 p.m. ET. Panelists include HBO’s Craig Cuttner, Tandberg’s Matthew Goldman, ABC’s Richard Wolf and CBS’ Bob Seidel. Register at broadcastingcable.com/nextgenerationdelivery. Later, get in the holiday spirit at Discovery Communications’ annual holiday gathering at 6:30 p.m. at The Campbell Apartment at the Grand Central Terminal in NYC.

Wednesday, Dec. 2
Tom Brokaw moderates USA’s Characters Unite National Town Hall -- focusing on strengthening differences to become more united -- at the Newseum in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. with such panelists as Politico’s Mike Allen and musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Thursday, Dec. 3
See star of NBC’s Community Chevy Chase in one of his groundbreaking roles in the classic holiday comedy National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on AMC at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4
Catch a mini-marathon of the top three episodes of season three of Army Wives (voted on by viewers) on Lifetime at 8 p.m.