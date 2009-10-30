Nov. 2-8: 'Bored to Death' At Paley Center, 'V' Premiere, 'Lopez Tonight' Launch Party And More...

Nov. 2, 2009

Join Bored To Death creator and exec producer Jonathan Ames, along with cast members Ted Danson and Jason Schwartzman, for a screening of an unaired episode of HBO’s newest offbeat comedy and a discussion at 6:30 p.m. at the Paley Center for Media in NYC.

Nov. 3, 2009

Catch the series premiere of ABC’s new drama V, about alien visitors who invade the world, at 8 p.m. Later, catch the second season premiere of Tabatha's Salon Takeover at 10 p.m. at Bravo.

Nov. 4, 2009

The Advanced Television Systems Committee presents a seminar on Audio Loudness at 9 a.m. at the Law Offices of Wiley Rein in Washington D.C., featuring such presenters as NAB’s Graham Jones. Get technical, and attend the HD EXPO -- Createasphere, a two-day interactive conference, exposition and networking event, at the Burbank Marriott in Burbank, Calif. at 1 p.m. Then, don't wait for your life to be over and take a look back at iconic, teen series Dawson's Creek at the Dawson's Creek: A Look Back event Paley Center for Media in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Creator Kevin Williamson as well as cast members such as James Van Der Beek and Busy Philipps will attend.

Nov. 5, 2009

It's time for the 2009 WICT New England Awards Gala at The Tiffany Ballroom at the Four Points Sheraton in Norwood, MA at 6 p.m. Over on the West Coast, celebrate George Lopez’s new, late-night talk show Lopez Tonight, premiering Nov. 9 on TBS, at the launch party at 7 p.m. at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Later, the ladies of Orange County are back! Tune into the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 10 p.m. on Bravo for your fill of Botox, fake tans and catfights.

Nov. 6, 2009

It’s the 10th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s kids’ series SpongeBob SquarePants! Tune in at 8 p.m. for the commemorative episode “Truth or Square” with guest stars such as Craig Ferguson, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell.

Nov. 7, 2009

Catch the premiere of Fox's new weekly late-night show The Wanda Sykes Show at 11 p.m.

Nov. 8, 2009

Grab a hard drink and end the weekend with the season finale of Mad Men at 10 p.m. on AMC.

