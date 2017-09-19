Notre Dame-Michigan State Game Gets Social Virtual Reality Play

Fans watching the Notre Dame-Michigan State college football game on Saturday will be able to watch together from the best seats in the house through a new social virtual reality application.



Using theFox Sports VR app, fans will be able to interact. Users will also be able to access a 360 degree Skycam look at the action between the two teams.



“Fox Sports continues to accelerate the development of virtual reality as a unique complement to our overall package of sports offerings,” said Jeb Terry, Fox Sports VP of Partner & Program Management. “With the debut of social VR with the Gold Cup in July, and now the addition of the Skycam perspective, we continue to strengthen an already robust offering to both viewers and advertisers.”



Related: Fox Puts More Six-Second Spots in NFL Broadcasts



Inside the virtual suite, fans will be able to access multiple camera angles, get an exclusive look at non-game action including pre-game, post-game and half time activities, and, after the game, review highlights from the best angles.



The VR app can be used without special VR equipment and is compatible with iOS, Android and Oculus.