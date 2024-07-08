Notre Dame Joins Comcast NBCU’s SportsTech Consortium

Notre Dame execs will huddle with entrereneurs starting up companies in the sports tech field

Comcast said that Notre Dame has become the first collegiate organization to participate in the Comcast NBCU Sports Tech accelerator program.

As part of the group, experts from Notre Dame will participate in the accelerator, mentoring and working with sports business startups in which Comcast has made an investment.

“We are excited to join Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech, bringing together and further enhancing our historic collaboration with NBC Sports and the University’s commitment to innovative athletics,” said Pete Bevacqua, Director of Athletics, University of Notre Dame.

(Image credit: Comcast)

“Being part of this program will continue to help us to identify and implement new technologies and ways of thinking that can elevate the sports experience for our University, our athletes, and our fans,” said Bevaqua, who was previously chairman of NBC Sports.

NBC Sports has had a long relationship with Notre Dame including exclusively televising Fighting Irish home football games since 1991

“Notre Dame adds a unique innovation champion to Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech’s distinguished partner roster,” said Will McIntosh, President, Fandango & NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology.

“As the program’s first collegiate advisor, Notre Dame offers new opportunities, access, and insight for startups,” McIntosh said. “Additionally, through our broadcast rights, NBC Sports and Notre Dame have a rich tradition of collaborating on ways of enriching fan experiences, further aligning to one of SportsTech’s core pillars.”

Starting with SportsTech’s fifth class, which will begin in 2025, selected companies will have an opportunity to explore collaborations and engage directly with experts and leaders from Notre Dame and its network of businesses with which it works..

Over the course of six months, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech connects founders with partners with an eye toward developing strategic collaborations and enhancing companies’ products and services.

Notre Dame joins Comcast’s NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Comcast Spectacor, and NBC Sports, as well as NASCAR, Premier League, PGA Tour, and three U.S. Olympic sports organizations: U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling as part of the Comcast NBCU Sports Tech program.