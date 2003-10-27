Notorious , South Park Make Strong Debuts
Comedy Central's latest original, Kid Notorious
, about Hollywood legend Robert Evans, debuted to strong ratings Oct. 22.
The animated show posted a 1.4 household rating and 1.6 million viewers, almost doubling Comedy's usual prime-time average. Kid Notorious
attracted 1 million viewers in Comedy's core 18-49 demo.
That same night, South Park
returned with the first of a fresh batch of episodes for the second half of its seventh season. The Oct. 22 show attracted a hearty 3.1 million viewers. That's up from an average of 2.6 million for the first half of the season.
