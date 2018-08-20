Noticias Telemundo Makes Vega D.C. Correspondent

Telemundo said it has moved correspondent Javier Vega to its Washington, D.C., news bureau as part of an effort to build up with coverage of the capital.

Vegas, who had been with Noticias Telemundo in Mexico, will report to Victoria Rivas-Vazquez, Telemundo’s Washington bureau chief.

“Javier Vega comes to the epicenter of political activity in the United States to reinforce our philosophy of ‘telling it like it is,’” said Rivas-Vazquez. “In Washington, information is being generated at an unprecedented rate and the inclusion of a journalist of Vega’s talent and experience reaffirms our commitment to the Latino community at this critical time.”

Vegas began his careers as a local reporter at Televisa Puebla. He later joined Milenio, covering the government.