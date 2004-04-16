'Not Turning Off the TV' Week

Nine out of 10 people said they would like to watch less TV next week, but most of those said they can't afford to.

According to a March 2004 study by www.entertainment.com.com tied to National TV Turnoff Week, which starts April 19, 91% of respondent said they would go out more during the week, including to restaurants and cultural and sporting events, if they didn't cost so much. As a result, only a quarter of respondents planned to watch less TV (the average is over seven hours per day) during the annual event.

So far, so good. But here's the "consider the source" caveat. Www.entertainment.com is in the business of providing half-off coupons for things like restaurants and other entertainment venues.