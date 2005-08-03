Not So Fast, Martha

Martha Stewart’s home confinement has been extended three weeks to Aug. 31, but the extension will not delay the rollout of either of her new fall shows.

According to an NBC Universal spokesperson, filming for NBC’s The Apprentice: Martha Stewart has totally wrapped and the show will premiere as scheduled on September 21.

As for Stewart’s daily syndicated show, sources close to Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO) said there are no delays expected for the daytime show, which will debut as scheduled on Sept. 12. Sources also said the extension will not affect any planned promotion for either show.

While under home confinement, Stewart has been allowed to leave for a set amount of time for reasons including employment, and filmed all 16 episodes of The Apprentice. She also was involved in the production of field spots for her new syndicated talker, as well as the production of a new series of promo spots which roll out later this week.

On Wednesday, Stewart attorney Walter Dellinger issued a one-sentence statement saying only “Martha Stewart has agreed to an extension of the terms of her home confinement until Aug. 31." No details as to the reasons behind the extension were provided by Dellinger or MSLO.