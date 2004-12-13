Not 'Lost': Finding the Way at ABC

The folks at ABC have been mighty quiet about their sudden success in

the ratings. At the end of sweeps, top performers typically brag about their

results and spin, spin, spin against their rivals. Not ABC.

The network squeaked by NBC to finish in second place among Madison

Avenue's favorite demo, adults 18-49. But the network was relatively silent,

skipping the conference call. That's because they know something that's

getting lost in the success of Lost.

Amidst the network's dramatic Nielsen ratings rebound this fall, ABC

still has plenty of challenges. Its sitcom strategy is hurting. The network

still has no meaningful audience on Thursdays, the most lucrative night on

television. Reality franchise The Bachelor

is stumbling in the ratings. The network's biggest hits are serial dramas

that aren't expected to hold up well in repeats. And the traditional

post-NFL-season blues are ready to set in after Monday

Night Football ends and ABC tries to find something else to draw an

audience.

As if that weren't bad enough, ABC's new hit lineup has yet to face

Fox's steamroller, American Idol. The new

season of television's strongest show debuts Jan. 18.

Steve McPherson, president of ABC prime time entertainment, freely

acknowledges those challenges and says that's why ABC's not boasting about

its successes. “In a way, we're not competing with the other networks right

now,” he says. “We're competing against ourselves, to rebuild ABC.”

But doesn't he feel like gloating just a wee bit over nudging past NBC

during sweeps, pushing the longtime champion into third place? “I've been

in this business too long to not know that it's a long road.”

Certainly, no one's complaining about the success of

Lost and Desperate

Housewives, which are critical breakthroughs and have helped lift

ABC's average 18-49 prime time audience 9%, according to Nielsen Media

Research. “Out of desperation comes inspiration,” says NBC Entertainment

President Kevin Reilly, who praises both shows.

But ABC has fizzled on one key front: sitcoms, its lone strength last

season. Tuesday night, anchored by According to

Jim, has been one the network's few shining spots. And during the

upfront ad market, McPherson and his boss, Anne Sweeney, promised to rebuild

Friday's “TGIF” night, a powerhouse dating back to the Olsen twins'

pre-tabloid days, as the home for family comedies.

But Tuesday night is flat. New entry Rodney—about a frustrated blue-collar standup

comic—is unimpressive. Friday is a disaster, with viewership off about 30%

despite the hype over the grating Complete

Savages.

McPherson notes that viewership is off for everybody on Fridays. “With

all the networks down on Friday night, we all kind of woke up in the fall,”

he says. “We're all a little bit puzzled.”

As for Tuesday, ABC faces one of NBC's few successes this season,

weight-loss reality show The Biggest Loser,

as well as CBS' resurgent The Amazing

Race. “It's a different landscape than when we planned it in

May,” says McPherson.

But he and his team are proud of staying disciplined in their schedule

without resorting to some of the usual tricks, such as CBS' tossing episodes

of its CSI shows on weak nights or Fox's

running sitcom Bernie Mac.

“We didn't really program to sweeps,” McPherson says. The network

didn't even air four new episodes of Desperate

Housewives and Lost during the

November contest that network affiliates use to set local ad rates. “That

really wasn't the goal. We're taking the long-term approach and not looking

at the quick fix.”

That's what killed ABC during the era of Who

Wants To Be a Millionaire, whose power made ABC the top network in

terms of ad sales as recently as 1999. Media executives fault ABC for loading

its schedule with Millionaire, but that's

missing the point. “The issue wasn't putting Millionaire on four times a week; it was not having

anything to build around it,” says Sanford Bernstein Media Analyst Tom

Wolzien.

ABC's fight will escalate after the holidays. American Idol's planned twice-a-week schedule

(Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Wednesdays at 9) doesn't directly attack ABC's

strongest shows, but it does pinch the Tuesday sitcoms. “It will be a busy

night,” says McPherson.

But Fox is likely to expand the show and try different nights as other

problems on its schedule erupt. ABC hopes its thriller Alias, rescheduled from Sundays to Wednesdays, will

feed off of Lost's fat lead-in audience

(both shows were created by producer J.J. Abrams.) To keep the storyline

running, Alias will run 19 consecutive weeks

with no repeats.

Monday is being reworked as reality night, with The Bachelorette moving away from

Idol on Wednesdays. And ABC breaks out the

Hamburger Helper, reworking outtakes of Sunday hit Extreme Makeover: Home into a spinoff series,

Extreme Makeover: How'd They Do That? The

third entry is Supernanny, which hopefully

is much better than Fox's dreadful Nanny

911.

Disney's ABC definitely needs to make more magic. The network will

start the year with about 10 new episodes each of Lost

and Desperate Housewives. Most of

those will be scheduled for the February and May sweeps. Since they are not

expected to repeat well, that leaves many weeks without fresh material.