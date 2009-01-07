'Nostradamus' Delivers A Hit For History

Nostradamus may be history but the ancient cosmic prognosticator is a cable star. Nostradamus: 2012, a two-hour History channel special that premiered Sunday (Jan. 4) at 9 p.m., was the most-watched cable show of the night.

Nearly four million total viewers tuned in to the special, which was produced by 1080 Entertainment. The program presented details of the sage’s doomsday prophecy that on December 21, 2012, the history of the planet will be changed forever.

The special brought in 2.1 million viewers in History channel’s core demographic of 25-54 year olds and earned a 2.8 household rating.