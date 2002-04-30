Norville stays Inside
Deborah Norville has reupped with King World Productions as anchor of newsmagazine Inside Edition. She's had the job for seven years, and she signed on for
another three seasons.
The former Today show co-host assumed the Inside Edition anchor
chair in 1995, and ratings for the show have increased under her watch, the
company said.
"We're thrilled to have a journalist of Deborah's caliber continuing with
Inside Edition," said Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King
World.
