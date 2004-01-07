Norville Gets Her Show
MSNBC made it official Wednesday, announcing that Inside Edition host Deborah Norville is joining the channel.
Norville will host Deborah Norville Tonight at 9 p.m. ET on the news network beginning Jan. 21. The interview and news show will originate from NBC’s New York City headquarters and MSNBC’s facility in New Jersey.
Norville will continue her hosting duties for Inside Edition.
