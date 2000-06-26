Northpoints in-crowd

WASHINGTON

The DBS industry has always charged that Northpoint Technology and its plan to deliver multichannel video and data over DBS frequencies got undue attention in Washington because of political connections. That may or may not be the case, but it's undeniable that Northpoint has friends at the White House.

Northpoint CEO Sophia Collier and partner Katherine Reynolds were among the guests at a state dinner for the King of Morocco last week. Collier is treasurer of the New Hampshire Democratic party. Other investors in the firm include Washington attorney Toni Cook Bush-stepdaughter of Clinton friend Vernon Jordan-who now works for Northpoint, and former Clinton staffer Betsey Wright.