Northpoint takes FCC to court

Northpoint Technology is continuing the fight for exclusive right to licenses

creating a new pay-TV service that would compete with cable and satellite

TV.

Last week the company asked federal judges to reverse an April 24 FCC

decision denying Northpoint's request to obtain free of charge new licenses

carved out of the direct broadcast satellite spectrum.

Instead the FCC is putting the frequencies up for auction to the highest

bidder this February. In lawsuits filed June 21 in the federal appeals court in

Washington, Northpoint claims it is entitled to the licenses outright because

the company was the sole initial applicant and went to great expense to prove

that new service could co-exist in the DBS spectrum band without creating

significant interference to incumbent satellite broadcasters.

Northpoint also argues that the FCC violated the law by refusing to grant the

licenses when DBS operators and others in the band obtained their permits at no

charge.

The company also alleges the agency ignored its duty to avoid licensing

proceedings that create competing applications and to meet statutory deadlines

for issuing licenses.

The FCC also allowed other companies to infringe on Northpoint's patents, the

company said, because their services will not be viable without relying on

Northpoint technology.