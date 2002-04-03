Northpoint ruling could come next week
The Federal Communications Commission could decide whether to grant direct-broadcast satellite
spectrum to Northpoint for a terrestrially delivered multichannel service or to
auction the spectrum to competing applicants by next week, commissioner Kathleen
Abernathy said Wednesday.
The long-awaited decision is likely to spark congressional criticism and
court challenges no matter which way the agency goes.
