Northpoint nabs token Republicans

With Republicans running the White House and the FCC, the Democratically well-connected officials at Northpoint Technology added some GOP staff to its Washington office.

George Tangen and Brian Fortune have joined the would-be terrestrial challenger to satellite pay-TV as vice president for legislative affairs and director of corporate development, respectively. Tangen has been Northpoint outside counsel for two years while at lobbying shop Podesta/Mattoon. Fortune most recently was senior editor at Voter.com and has worked for House GOP bigwigs Richard Armey, John Boehner and J.C. Watts.

- Bill McConnell